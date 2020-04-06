LIVE STREAM: Detroit police involved in car chase
DETROIT – Detroit police are currently involved in a car chase.
Several police vehicles are in pursuit of a red car that’s fled through main roads and neighborhoods during the chase.
At one point, the car slowed to a stop to allow a woman on the side of the road to open the back passenger seat and remove what appeared to be a baby in a car seat. When she shut the door, the car weaved through traffic and fled once again.
No additional information is currently available.
