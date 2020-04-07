Detroit police seek missing 14-year-old boy

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who left his home Monday.

Police said Robert Yharbrough Jr. was last seen about 8:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Covington Drive. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since then.

Yharbrough is black with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray and blue Detroit Lions hooded sweatshirt, olive green jogging pants that have white, black and orange on them, and green Nike hightop shoes.

Police said Yharbrough is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who knows Yharbrough’s whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.