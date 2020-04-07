Macomb County to provide curbside Meals on Wheels program to seniors amid coronavirus pandemic

The Macomb County Meals on Wheels program will provide curbside service for senior residents amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Macomb Community Action announced the program on Tuesday.

Seniors can drive up to the following locations between 10 a.m. and noon to receive a limited number of meals per day:

Individuals receiving food must present an ID proving they reside and Macomb County and are at least 60-years-old, officials said.

For more information, call the Office of Senior Services at 586-469-5228 or email mcaseniors@macombgov.org.

