Macomb County to provide curbside Meals on Wheels program to seniors amid coronavirus pandemic
The Macomb County Meals on Wheels program will provide curbside service for senior residents amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Macomb Community Action announced the program on Tuesday.
Seniors can drive up to the following locations between 10 a.m. and noon to receive a limited number of meals per day:
- Mt. Clemens Farmers Market: 141 North River Road, Mt. Clemens
- Stilwell Manor: 26600 Burg Road, Warren
Individuals receiving food must present an ID proving they reside and Macomb County and are at least 60-years-old, officials said.
For more information, call the Office of Senior Services at 586-469-5228 or email mcaseniors@macombgov.org.
