Michigan Congressman announces nearly $2 million in funding for local health centers amid coronavirus pandemic

JACKSON, Mich. – Michigan Congressman Tim Walberg announced nearly $2 million in federal grants for two health centers in Michigan’s 7th district on Wednesday.

To aid their response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Center for Family Health in Jackson County will receive $1,039,385 and the Family Medical Center of Michigan in Lenawee and Monroe Counties will receive $839,300 among them, officials said.

“The Coronavirus has placed an enormous strain on every facet of our health care system,” said Walberg. “Community health centers are on the front lines of providing patient-centered care, especially during a public health emergency. This additional funding comes at a critical time, and I will continue my efforts to ensure Michigan’s health care workers and providers have the necessary resources to combat the Coronavirus.”

The federal grants were authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, officials said.

