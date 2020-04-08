Missing: 66-year-old Detroit man with mental health conditions

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 66-year-old man that suffers from dementia and schizophrenia.

Police say Joe Flint was last seen in the 1500 block of Manor in Detroit around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

He is described as having a dark complexion and weighing 130 pounds. Flint was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, gray jogging pants, black shoes and a blue jacket with fur around the hood, police say.

Police say the missing man is in good physical condition but suffers from mental health conditions.

Anyone with information on Flint’s whereabouts can call the Detroit Police 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.