SAY Detroit distributes $1.3 million among Detroit charities

DETROIT – Last December, Mitch Albom’s SAY Detroit Radiothon raised more than $1.3 million for local charities.

On Wednesday, those funds were distributed to more than 20 Metro Detroit non profits and programs that partner with SAY Detroit.

The 2020 Radiothon charity recipients are:

Avalon Village: $5,000

Bing Youth Institute: $11,500

Buckets of Rain: $6,000

Building Better Men: $10,000

Cass Community Social Services: $27,500

College for Creative Studies/Detroit Dream Scholars: $35,000

COTS/Bright Beginnings: $11,000

D2N/EVO Detroit: $7,500

Detroit Hives: $5,000

Humble Design: $10,000

LA SED, Inc .: $10,000

Michigan Veterans Foundation: $12,500

Mother Batie’s Kitchen/United Sisters of Charity: $8,000

Notes for Notes: $10,000

St. Patrick Senior Center/A Hole in the Roof Foundation: $6,825

SASHA Center: $12,500

SAY Detroit Family Health Clinic: $100,000

SAY Detroit Play Center at Lipke Park: $600,000

SAY Detroit Tomorrow Fund: $250,000

Westside Cultural & Athletic Club: $10,000

Working Homes/Working Families: $150,000

SAY Detroit says the distribution ceremony was supposed to take place in mid-March, but was postponed until Wednesday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The organization announced last month that $55,000 of the money raised in December’s Radiothon was donated to the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, the Detroit Area Agency on Aging and the Hospital Mask Task Force to assist their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

