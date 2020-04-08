SAY Detroit distributes $1.3 million among Detroit charities
Funds were raised during Mitch Albom’s 2019 SAY Detroit Radiothon
DETROIT – Last December, Mitch Albom’s SAY Detroit Radiothon raised more than $1.3 million for local charities.
On Wednesday, those funds were distributed to more than 20 Metro Detroit non profits and programs that partner with SAY Detroit.
The 2020 Radiothon charity recipients are:
- Avalon Village: $5,000
- Bing Youth Institute: $11,500
- Buckets of Rain: $6,000
- Building Better Men: $10,000
- Cass Community Social Services: $27,500
- College for Creative Studies/Detroit Dream Scholars: $35,000
- COTS/Bright Beginnings: $11,000
- D2N/EVO Detroit: $7,500
- Detroit Hives: $5,000
- Humble Design: $10,000
- LA SED, Inc.: $10,000
- Michigan Veterans Foundation: $12,500
- Mother Batie’s Kitchen/United Sisters of Charity: $8,000
- Notes for Notes: $10,000
- St. Patrick Senior Center/A Hole in the Roof Foundation: $6,825
- SASHA Center: $12,500
- SAY Detroit Family Health Clinic: $100,000
- SAY Detroit Play Center at Lipke Park: $600,000
- SAY Detroit Tomorrow Fund: $250,000
- Westside Cultural & Athletic Club: $10,000
- Working Homes/Working Families: $150,000
SAY Detroit says the distribution ceremony was supposed to take place in mid-March, but was postponed until Wednesday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Related: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 20,346; Death toll now at 959
The organization announced last month that $55,000 of the money raised in December’s Radiothon was donated to the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, the Detroit Area Agency on Aging and the Hospital Mask Task Force to assist their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.
Read More:
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.