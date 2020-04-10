Detroit police seek missing 13-year-old who left home after argument with mother

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a 13-year-old boy who left his home Thursday after an argument with his mother.

Police said Dezimar Henderson was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. in the 20000 block of Hull Street.

He is described as black with a medium brown complexion. Henderson is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 90 pounds and has brown hair that he wears in braids. He was last seen wearing a red and black V-neck T-shirt, blue jeans, and red and white Jordan shoes.

Henderson is in good physical and mental condition, police said.

Anyone who knows Henderson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.