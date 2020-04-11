4 employees at Metro Detroit Kroger stores die from COVID-19

DETROIT – Employees at four Kroger stores in Metro Detroit have died from coronavirus, the company said.

Update April 11, 3 p.m. -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 23,993; Death toll now at 1,392

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of four Kroger family members,” said Ken DeLuca, The Kroger Co. of Michigan president. “We are mourning along with their families during this extraordinarily difficult time.”

The stores the employees worked at were in Northville, located at 425 North Center; Troy, located at 3125 John R; Grosse Pointe, located at 16919 Kercheval; and Livonia, located at 30935 Five Mile Road.

“We are coordinating with local health departments and taking steps to support and safeguard our associates and customers,” DeLuca said. “We are making mental health and grief counselors available to support our associates. We continue to employ rigorous sanitation and physical distancing procedures in all of our facilities.”

Additionally, Kroger will be enhancing its sanitation practices and increasing the frequency of cleaning. Employees will be encouraged to wear masks and the number of customers allowed inside the store at one time will be limited.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

