Detroit police seek 3 after shots fired, man robbed on city’s west side

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for three men after a man was robbed while walking Friday on the city’s west side.

The 20-year-old victim told the man he was walking with a friend in the 15900 block of Schaefer Highway at about 10 a.m. when a car pulled up. Two men got out, and one of the men fired shots in the air before the pair announced a robbery.

They took the victim’s cell phone and fled south on Schaefer, police said.

The driver is described as black with a tattoo of a tear drop below his right eye. He has his hair in short twists and has a beard. He was last seen wearing a red bandanna on his forehead, a white T-shirt with a teddy bear on it and black pants.

The second man, who fired the shots, is black with a beard and has his hair in a high-top fade. He was last seen wearing all black.

A third man, who was in the back seat of the vehicle, described as black. He had a ski mask on, and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

All three men were armed, police said.

The vehicle is a red Chevrolet Cobalt with a sunroof. It is missing the passenger front side quarter panel and headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.