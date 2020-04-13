Two shot by known person while inside car in Detroit

DETROIT – Two people were shot in the 19100 block of Stahelin in Detroit Monday afternoon, according to Detroit police.

Both of the victims, a 16-year-old male and 46-year-old male, are in stable condition. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

According to police the two victims were inside a car in the area when someone walked up to it and started firing shots at them. The shooter then drove away from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 1-800-SPEAKUP.