8 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients receiving care at TCF Center field hospital in Detroit

DETROIT – There are eight coronavirus (COVID-19) patients receiving care at the TCF Center in Detroit as of Tuesday, officials said.

The convention center turned field hospital is now being called the TCF Regional Care Center. It is designed to care for patients who are recovering from the virus so hospitals can help patients with greater needs.

The center will not have an intensive care unit or provide care to patients who need ventilation.

The center has about 970 beds. It also has patient support services, showers, toilets, staff changing areas, a command center and a pharmacy.

The Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi is also being converted to a field hospital. According to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, construction there is underway. It is expected to be completed by April 20, but it is not known when the hospital will start accepting patients.

