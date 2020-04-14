Teen found in underwear on roof of Royal Oak home after leading high-speed chase, police say

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A teenager who was honking his horn incessantly in the middle of the night led police on a high-speed chase in Oakland County before he was found in his underwear on the roof of a Royal Oak home, officials said.

Troy police officers were called at 4:27 a.m. April 5 to Stephenson Highway north of 14 Mile Road, according to authorities. Residents were complaining of a driver at the Towne Place Suites acting suspiciously.

Officers found Brenden Ray Graves, 18, of Fraser, sitting in a blue pickup truck, honking its horn incessantly in the back parking lot, police said.

Police chase

Officers tried to pull the truck over, but Graves fled south on Stephenson Highway at a high speed, according to authorities.

Police terminated the pursuit when Graves crossed 14 Mile Road, officers said. They were leaving the scene when they saw the same truck heading south in the northbound lanes of Stephenson Highway, police said.

Officers saw Graves pull into the hotel and circle around the lot, now driving with a flat tire, according to officials.

Several officers surrounded the truck as Graves tried to exit the lot, but he was able to escape, police said. He drove went on 14 Mile Road from Stephenson Highway, stopped in the road and fled on foot, authorities said.

You can see dash cam footage below.

Graves found on roof

Royal Oak police found Graves around 7 a.m. April 5 on the roof of a garage on Genesee Avenue, officials said. He was only wearing underwear, according to police.

Graves was arrested and turned over to Troy police.

He admitted to taking pills and drinking liquor before driving, officials said. He initially agreed to a blood test but then changed his mind and refused, police said.

Officers obtained a search warrant and took a blood sample, authorities said.

Charges

While Graves was in a cell, he called the control room several times and told them, “You need to open the door and run as fast as you can,” according to officials.

Graves reached through the metal port and tried to open the door, police said. He later pulled a light down from the ceiling, authorities said.

Graves was charged with fourth-degree fleeing and eluding and malicious destruction of a building less than $400. An operating while intoxicated warrant might be requested based on the results of the blood test, police said.

He was arraigned April 7 at 52-4 District Court and held in lieu of $1,000 bail, according to authorities.