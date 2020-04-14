Drunk Troy woman more than 4 times over legal limit while driving, police say

TROY, Mich. – Police said a Troy woman was more than four times the legal limit when officers pulled her over on suspicion of drunken driving in the middle of the morning.

Authorities received a call at 10:24 a.m. Sunday about a driver in the 1800 block of Hopedale Drive.

The caller said a woman appeared to be “high on drugs" and crashed into another car, police said.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the 52-year-old Troy woman driving the car. She told them she had had “a lot” to drink, according to authorities.

A preliminary breath test revealed the woman had a .375 blood alcohol level, which is more than four times the legal limit.

She was taken to Troy Beaumont Hospital for treatment, official said.

The woman refused a blood test, so officers obtained a search warrant and took a blood sample, according to police.

The woman is awaiting formal charges, officials said.