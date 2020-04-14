Vacant Lincoln Park hospital to be converted into overflow hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

DETROIT – A vacant hospital in Lincoln Park will be converted into an overflow hospital thanks to a $500,000 grant from Wayne County amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The 128,000 square-foot Vibra Hospital will be overhauled by Insight Surgical Hospital to serve as an 80-bed overflow medical center with the capacity to offer up to 440 beds if needed, officials said.

“This facility has been underutilized for years. Located on Outer Drive it is ideally positioned to create hospital space for patients from Downriver and Detroit as COVID-19 cases surge,” said Lincoln Park Mayor Thomas Karnes.

The move was recommended by Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and the $500,000 Community Development Block Grant was approved by the Wayne County Commission on Tuesday, officials said. The grant is comprised of funds allocated to Wayne County under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, officials say.

“Many hospitals are at capacity, we must continue to act quickly amid this crisis to support our health care system,” Evans said. “Insight Surgical Hospital can provide immediate relief in Wayne County through increased beds and help decrease the chance of COVID-19 exceeding overall capacity.”

The 80-bed overflow hospital can open as soon as April 17 using its existing Certificate of Need, officials said.

Officials say Insight Surgical Hospital plans to invest $21.5 million in renovations to convert the facility into a surgical center specializing in neuroscience once the COVID-19 pandemic ceases. The new surgical center is expected to create 300 jobs, officials said.

“Beyond serving an important role in the regional response to COVID-19, we are excited for the long-term prospects at this site," said Karnes. "Having a functioning hospital there again would spur other investment and also provide a boost to some of the important development under way in that area of Lincoln Park.”

