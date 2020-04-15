Henry Ford Health: 1,274 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients discharged in last 30 days

DETROIT – Officials at Henry Ford Health System report 1,274 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged over the last month, while 629 others remain hospitalized.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, an additional 267 patients have been released since Friday morning.

The number of coronavirus patients still in the hospital dropped from 696 on Friday to 629 on Wednesday.

In total, 8,167 people have tested negative, while 5,048 have tested positive at Henry Ford Health System’s hospitals.

Patients are spending an average of 9.15 days in the hospital -- up more than two days from last week’s update -- and those who need it are spending 8.87 days in the intensive care unit -- an increase of more than a day -- according to hospital officials.