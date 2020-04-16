Detroit man charged with kidnapping, child abuse after fleeing police with infant daughter in the car

DETROIT – Brandon Ryan Walker, 26, from Detroit was charged on Wednesday with kidnapping, child abuse and fleeing and eluding police.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Walker after he kidnapped his 3-month-old daughter last week after an argument with the child’s mother.

The child’s mother, 23, told police that Walker demanded money in return for the baby, officials said. After returning and spotting the police, Walker fled with the child -- leading Detroit police officers on a chase.

Once the pursuit ended, the mother retrieved the unharmed baby from the vehicle, police said. Walker fled the scene, but was taken into custody on Monday by police.

Walker was charged with kidnapping, child abuse of the second degree and fleeing and eluding of the third degree on Wednesday, officials said. He was arraigned in the 36th District Court and received a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

Walker’s Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for April 22 and his Preliminary Examination is scheduled for April 28, officials said.