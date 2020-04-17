32ºF

Police: 40-year-old man killed in shooting on Detroit’s west side

Officials say man shot multiple times in body

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

DETROIT – A 40-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed on Detroit’s west side, police said.

Officers were called around 6:50 p.m. Thursday to the 1200 block of Livernois.

A 40-year-old man was found on the ground near a home, police said. He had multiple gunshot wounds to his body, according to authorities.

Medical officials said they took him to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

