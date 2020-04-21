Michigan AG shares consumer protection videos amid coronavirus pandemic

LANSING, Mich. – The office of Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel is sharing informative videos regarding consumer protection amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The office initially planned to host the informative “AG Scam Jam” events in person, but has since moved online due to the pandemic.

“While we unfortunately cannot host events in person at this time, consumer protection information and education is still a priority to this office,” Nessel said. “Especially at a time when bad actors are working tirelessly to prey on fear and uncertainty, we must ensure that Michiganders are aware of the consumer protection resources available to them.”

Officials say the video series will be available on their website and social media platforms.

The first video was shared Friday and focused on avoiding federal stimulus payment scams. The department is published a second video on Tuesday to discuss COVID-19 scams, internet surfing and consumer protection resources.

The announcement of the video series follows multiple reports of scams related to COVID-19 throughout Michigan.

