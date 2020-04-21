Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Monday night

DETROIT – The Michigan Legislature revealed its plan for reopening the state Monday.

Here’s what happened Monday:

The Republican controlled Legislature shared two different but similar plans called “Open Michigan Safely.”

The plan starts with differing risk levels.

The family of the first Michigan child to die from coronavirus (COVID-19) spoke Monday afternoon, sharing their pain after losing their daughter.

Skylar Herbert, 5, died Sunday morning at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak. She developed a rare condition after getting COVID-19.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging residents to continue to follow the state’s stay-home order, but pointed to some cautiously optimistic data points in her Monday briefing.

On Monday, Michigan reported its lowest one-day case total since March 26, and it’s lowest increase in deaths since April 6. The state is now reporting 32,000 total cases.

“What happens depends on how the next 10 days go,” Whitmer said, telling residents to stay home to continue mitigating spread. “For those of you who want to get back to work, stay home.”

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 32,000 as of Monday, including 2,468 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 31,424 confirmed cases and 2,391 deaths Sunday.

The official recovery rate is 3,237.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday she is taking a 10 percent pay cut to her salary during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitmer said her senior staff members will take a 5 percent pay cut. She spoke during a news conference about the state’s response to COVID-19.

Work to convert the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi into a coronavirus (COVID-19) care facility has been completed, and the first patients are expected to arrive this week.

Officials said the patients should get to the facility by the end of the week.

The governor’s office says the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted communities of color throughout the state.

A new task force will act in an advisory capacity to the governor and study the causes of racial disparities in the impact of COVID-19 and recommend actions to immediately address such disparities and the historical and systemic inequities that underlie them.

Beaumont Health announced Monday that 2,076 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged from its hospitals since mid-March.

There have also been 154 patients taken off ventilators.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

