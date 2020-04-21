U-M: New survey to help school districts strategize remote learning amid unprecedented closures

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan’s (U-M) School of Education has published an online survey for parents of school-aged children to gauge their successes -- or struggles -- with remote learning amid unprecedented school closures.

In-person learning has been suspended for the rest of the year at all Michigan K-12 schools, which have already been closed since March 16 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Many schools have transitioned to online or remote learning during this time -- leaving many parents to oversee or participate in their children’s education.

MORE: Michigan K-12 schools closed for rest of school year -- what we know

U-M’s online survey hopes to understand parents’ perception and reaction to the remote classwork their children are working on during this time, officials said.

The results from the survey will be shared to help develop blended and remote learning practices for Fall 2020, officials said.

Parents over 18-years-old and with a school-aged child can take the survey here. U-M officials ask that parents complete a separate survey for each of their children.

The survey is anonymous. Anyone with questions can contact Dr. Liz Kolb at elikeren@umich.edu.

