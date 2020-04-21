Parents of 5-year-old who died from coronavirus implore people to follow Michigan’s stay-at-home order

DETROIT – The parents of a 5-year-old girl from Michigan who died due to coronavirus (COVID-19) are sharing their grief publicly.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan reached 32,000 as of Monday and included 2,468 deaths, according to state officials.

Skylar Herbert is the youngest person to die of coronavirus in Michigan. Prior to her death the youngest person who died from coronavirus in Michigan was 20-years-old.

Herbert’s parents spoke publicly about their daughter.

“To know her was to love her. She was a beautiful spirit. She was friendly, she was loving, she was caring, she was funny. Just a really happy 5-year-old,” her mother said. “We just want everyone to know that she was a beautiful little girl.”

Her mother, LaVondria Herbert, was 41 years old when she had Skylar. LaVondira Herbert worked at the Detroit Police Department.

“Me having a child is a shock to everybody in the department,” LaVondria Herbert said. “Everybody knew her and wanted to see her when I had her.”

The Detroit Police Department honored Skylar with a procession of squad cars that drove past the Herbert home.

Skylar developed a rare complication that led to inflammation of her brain. She died Sunday morning at Beaumont Royal Oak.

LaVondria Herbert has stayed strong, but it’s tough when she talks about the people she’s strong for. That includes her husband, Ebbie Herbert.

As a Detroit firefighter he’s imploring people to follow the stay-at-home order.

“We have to let the world know that this virus doesn’t care what age you are, what nationality you are, what political preference you have. It’s serious. And it will devastate you,” her father said.