Vehicle slams into Westland house; driver flees on foot

WESTLAND, Mich. – A vehicle slammed into a house Tuesday morning near Henry Ruff Road and Avondale Street in Westland.

More: Westland News

The homeowner said he was on his couch watching TV when he heard the tires. He said no one inside the home was hurt. The driver, however, was covered in blood and offered to give him money so he wouldn’t call police, the homeowner said.

The driver then fled the area on foot.

No arrests have been announced.