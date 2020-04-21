Vehicle slams into Westland house; driver flees on foot
WESTLAND, Mich. – A vehicle slammed into a house Tuesday morning near Henry Ruff Road and Avondale Street in Westland.
The homeowner said he was on his couch watching TV when he heard the tires. He said no one inside the home was hurt. The driver, however, was covered in blood and offered to give him money so he wouldn’t call police, the homeowner said.
The driver then fled the area on foot.
No arrests have been announced.
NEW this AM - #Westland family dealing with a mess after man crashed into their house. Homeowner said that he was going to tackle the driver but he was covered in blood. Driver took off on foot. No one in house was hurt. pic.twitter.com/RVPok3Jg2r— Chuck Jackson (@NewsDeskChuck) April 21, 2020
