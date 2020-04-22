Woman hits Detroit store clerk with bag of cans because she can’t return them during COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – A woman hit a clerk with a bag of empty cans and bottles last week because she couldn’t return them during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Detroit police said.

RELATED: Retailers advised to not collect empty beer, wine, soda containers during coronavirus outbreak

According to police, the woman went into a party store in the 1400 block of E. Jefferson at about 11:40 a.m. April 15 carrying two bags of empty plastic bottles and cans she wanted to return.

She asked the clerk if she could cash in the empties. When the clerk told her bottle returns were suspended because of COVID-19, the woman became upset and struck the clerk with one of the bags, police said.

The clerk was not injured.

The woman then fled on foot.

Police are looking for the woman, who is described as black and about 40-50 years old. She stands about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 185-190 pounds. She was last seen wearing all pink.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.