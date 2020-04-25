Detroit police looking for missing 42-year-old woman

DETROIT – Krista Daniel, 42, has been missing since Wednesday.

Krista was last seen in the area of 8 Mile Road and I-75 Service Drive.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with a mole on her left eyebrow, a scar on her right arm and the name Charlie tattooed on her ankle. Krista was last seen wearing a teal colored winter coat and blue jeans, officials said.

Police say Krista is in good mental and physical condition.

Anyone with information can contact the Detroit Police 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.