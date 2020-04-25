Metro Detroit weather: Showers for some, but not for all

DETROIT – As expected, rain moving northward out of Ohio had a tough time making it north of I-94 due to some very dry air aloft. The rain chance will continue generally west of US-23 this evening, but some high-resolution models start to diminish this particular rain area as the evening progresses.

We then turn our attention to a band of rain that will approach from the east later tonight -- that direction the result of the circulation around strong low pressure tracking eastward through Kentucky. It appears that areas from Monroe County northeastward along the Detroit River stand the best chance of seeing any of this rain…the rest of us west of that area likely won’t see much at all. Lows in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

A brisk north-northeast wind (10 to 15 mph tonight and 15 to 20 mph tomorrow) will once again push waves and higher-than-average lake waters toward shore, causing flooding problems. Accordingly, the National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood WARNING for the Macomb / Wayne / Monroe County shoreline areas until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, and a Lakeshore Flood ADVISORY for the Sanilac / St. Clair County shoreline areas from 4:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

Tonight’s sunset is at 8:27 p.m., and Sunday’s sunrise is at 6:35 a.m.

Sunday begins with some light rain in parts of Monroe County up into eastern Wayne / Macomb Counties and southeast St. Clair County. This rain will end by lunchtime, with some sunshine gradually building in from west to east. So, those of us in the eastern part of the area likely keep the clouds well into the afternoon, while those to the west perhaps get some peeks by mid-afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius). It’ll be breezy, though, with a north or north-northeast wind at 15 to 20 mph.

Mostly clear Sunday night, with lows in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny Monday morning, then clouds start increasing Monday afternoon. Highs near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

A band of showers crosses the area Monday night, with lows in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

As long as we can get those Monday night showers out of here by dawn Tuesday, the rest of Tuesday could end up dry…albeit mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius).

The Next Storm

A large, sprawling low pressure area then slowly trudges across our area Wednesday and Thursday, with a pretty solid rain chance both days. Total rainfall could approach one inch in some areas. Highs both days near 60 degrees (16 degrees Celsius).