Lakeshore flood watch issued for shoreline areas of Macomb, Wayne and Monroe counties
Flood watch in areas to end Sunday afternoon
DETROIT – The National Weather Service has issued a lakeshore flood watch for the shoreline areas of Macomb, Wayne and Monroe counties from 4 p.m. Saturday until 4 p.m. Sunday.
