36ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Weather

Lakeshore flood watch issued for shoreline areas of Macomb, Wayne and Monroe counties

Flood watch in areas to end Sunday afternoon

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Weather, Forecast, Metro Detroit Weather, Flood, Rain, Lakeshore Flood Watch, Flood Watch, Monroe County, Wayne County, Macomb County
Another storm system will have a more meaningful impact on our weather this coming week.
Another storm system will have a more meaningful impact on our weather this coming week. (ClickOnDetroit)

DETROIT – The National Weather Service has issued a lakeshore flood watch for the shoreline areas of Macomb, Wayne and Monroe counties from 4 p.m. Saturday until 4 p.m. Sunday.

Related: Metro Detroit weather: Dry with chance of rain this weekend

Weather radar

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: