Crash closes southbound Southfield Freeway at 7 Mile Road

Unclear when area will reopen to traffic

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A crash has closed the Southfield Freeway at 7 Mile Road, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Stay with Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit for the latest traffic updates.

