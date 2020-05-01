Dearborn man charged with first-degree murder in death of 29-year-old woman

DETROIT – A Dearborn man is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a 29-year-old woman who was found dead in her bathtub in April.

On Monday April 6, around 5 p.m., Dearborn police officers responded to a home on Dunning Street for a 29-year-old female occupant found deceased under suspicious circumstances. Police said she was found in her bathtub.

After an investigation, 32-year-old Dearborn resident Hassan Alwaily was identified as a suspect, police said.

On Saturday, April 11, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office approved two Felony charges of Tampering with Evidence and Lying to a Peace Officer During an Investigation against Alwaily in connection to the incident.

The continuing investigation and additional evidence resulted in charges of Felony Murder and First-Degree Murder filed against Alwaily.

Alwaily was arraigned on Friday, in front of the Honorable 19th District Court Judge Somers. Alwaily was ordered to be held without bond until his next court appearance.

“Our detectives have worked tirelessly on this investigation. This crime, in particular, struck the conscience of all good people. Our condolences go out to the family, friends, and the community," said Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad.

“The work that was done by the Dearborn Police Department and the Wayne County Prosecutor’s spanned 24 days almost around the clock. I want to publicly thank all of the Investigators in this case for their tireless work despite the mounting challenges of the Coronavirus," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Alwaily is due to appear in court on May 12.