Michigan bean industry donates 7 tons to families in need

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan dry bean farmers, processors and shippers are donating seven tons of dry beans to food banks across the state amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Food Bank Council of Michigan announced Tuesday that 7,000 two-pound packages were delivered to seven food bank partners to distribute to local families in need.

“Dry beans are a nutrient-rich, versatile offering for the families we serve every day at food banks throughout Michigan,” said Kath Clark, director of food programs at Food Bank Council of Michigan. “At a time when food banks are experiencing unprecedented demand, we appreciate the generosity of Michigan’s dry bean industry in helping get this nutritious product to those in need.”

More information about the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found here.

READ MORE: