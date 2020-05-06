45ºF

‘I’ve never been shot at before’: Driver opens fire on semi truck on Southfield Freeway

Dashcam captures shooting

Larry Spruill, Reporter

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

DETROIT – A driver shot at a semi truck driver Tuesday morning on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit.

Original Report: Shots fired at semi truck on Southfield Freeway exit ramp to 7 Mile Road

“He fired multiple shots at me,” the semi driver said. “I’ve never been shot at before.”

The driver was traveling north on the Southfield Freeway about 6:20 a.m. when he said he was moving over to let other vehicles by him on the exit ramp at 7 Mile Road. He said he couldn’t do so quickly enough, and another driver pulled up and shot at him.

The driver was not harmed.

The incident was caught on a dashcam, and police are investigating.

