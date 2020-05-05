State police: Shots fired at semi truck on Southfield Freeway exit ramp to 7 Mile Road

DETROIT – Someone opened fire on a semi truck Tuesday morning along the Southfield Freeway (M-39) near 7 Mile Road in Detroit.

Michigan State Police said it happened about 6:20 a.m. on the northbound Southfield Freeway exit ramp to 7 Mile Road. A car pulled up alongside the semi truck and someone from inside the car fired multiple shots at the truck. The car was last seen traveling westbound on 7 Mile Road.

No in juries were reported. No arrests have been made.

State police troopers shut down the exit ramp so they could investigate.

The investigation is ongoing.

