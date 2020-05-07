Ferndale cancels summer events due to coronavirus pandemic

FERNDALE, Mich. – The city of Ferndale announced Thursday that all parks and recreation programming and events for the summer have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

MORE: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Thursday morning

Canceled events include summer camp and youth and adult sports leagues.

“I know this is disappointing for people to hear -- for those who take our recreation classes, for the families who use our Kids Corner and park playground equipment, and so many others,” said Mayor Melanie Piana. “Our goal here is to provide the safest possible environment while keeping our park greenspaces open; we’re following the advice of health experts and doing what is necessary to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors.”

Officials listed the following as closed or canceled through August 31:

Kulick Community Center

All Ferndale Parks & Recreation events

All summer programs and team sports

Ferndale dog park

Playground equipment, including the Ferndale skatepark

“The residents we serve, the youth who enroll in our camps, the people who attend our events and play on our leagues and teams -- they remain our number-one focus,” said Ferndale Parks & Recreation Director LaReina Wheeler. “Our department might not look the same this summer as we work to manage the impacts of COVID, but we remain committed to customer service and we’re here for our community.”

Officials say parks and trails remain open for walking and biking activities, provided social distancing guidelines are followed. Athletic fields also remain open, but no team or contact sports are allowed.

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS: