Lincoln Park man allegedly spat on hospital workers in attempt to spread virus

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A Lincoln Park man is facing charges after he allegedly spat on hospital workers on two separate occasions.

Richard Allen Kechego, 30, is accused of verbally assaulting, threatening and spitting at several workers while receiving care at a Wyandotte hospital on March 29.

Kechego was charged with threat of terrorism and harmful devices/unlawful use in connection with the Wyandotte incident.

He received a $50,000 cash bond. If he posts bond, he will be required to wear a GPS tether.

While receiving care at a Dearborn hospital on April 16, Kechego is again accused of verbally assaulting, threatening and spitting at a worker.

He was charged with harmful devices/unlawful use in connection with that incident. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

According to officials, in both instances, Kechego was intentionally trying to spread a virus. However, medical information about him has not been revealed publicly, so it is unknown if or what he may have been infected with.

“It is hard to wrap one’s mind around this defendant’s alleged behavior, especially during these times," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. "If you are even thinking about doing something like this, know that acting on it is criminal behavior.”