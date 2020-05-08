Detroit running club to hold virtual run for Georgia man killed while jogging

DETROIT – The cell phone video showing the day 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was shot to death while out for a jog in his Georgia neighborhood has gone viral across the country.

The outrage has spurred FBI involvement in the case. Arbery, who is black, was killed on Feb. 23 but it took until Thursday night for the two white men accused of his killing to be arrested for murder.

READ: Father, son charged with murder of black man killed while jogging in Georgia

Arbery was a dedicated runner and what happened to him has one local running club hosting a virtual run in his honor.

“When I first saw that video of Maud being gunned down I really didn’t want to talk about it,” said Joe Robinson, the co-founder of WeRun313.

People across the country were in disbelief and disgusted when news of Arbery’s killing broke. Channeling his anger, along with the rest of the running club, Robinson and other members of WeRun313 are holding a virtual 2.23k in honor of Arbery on Friday.

Because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the club can’t run together but Robinson said he will start his run at the Spirit of Detroit.