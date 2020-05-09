Court: Michigan man linked to ISIS will not be released from prison due to COVID-19

DETROIT – A federal court denied a request for a Ypsilanti man with ties to ISIS to temporarily be released from prison during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

An FBI counter-terrorism investigation in 2017 sent Yousef Mohammad Ramadan to prison.

Authorities had found unregistered weapons with the serial numbers scratched off in a storage unit that was rented under Ramadan’s name.

MORE: Guns found in Ann Arbor storage unit, propaganda on hard drive

When he was questioned regarding ISIS propaganda, he allegedly told authorities he doesn’t believe in ISIS’s violent extremist methods, but he does support the goal of establishing a caliphate, saying he would prefer a peaceful approach to converting others into the Muslim religion and forming an Islamic State.

He also allegedly said he wouldn’t go overseas if he wanted to commit an attack because it would be easier to pull off in the U.S.

According to the decision made by the court, Ramadan is a serious flight risk because he has family overseas. He is also deemed a risk to the community.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to some Michigan inmates being released early.

READ: Prosecutor seeks victims of inmates who will soon be released from prison

For instance, some prisoners who have served their minimum sentences are eligible for parole, and Metro Detroit county jails have been releasing low-risk non-violent offenders.