Michigan DNR offers temporary hunter safety training certificates online amid pandemic

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Friday that residents can now complete their hunter education online amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

MORE: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Saturday

Eligible students can acquire a temporary hunter education safety certificate online in lieu of attending in-person field day classes, which are typically required but currently canceled amid the state’s stay-at-home order.

MORE: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extends stay-at-home order until May 28

Safety certificates are required to purchase a Michigan hunting license, which is required to hunt in the state.

Officials say individuals must meet one of the following criteria to qualify for a temporary hunter education safety certificate:

Completed the online hunter education safety training since March 15, 2019, but not yet completed the field day.

Started the online program on or after Jan. 1, 2020, and still in process of completing the course.

Begin and complete the online program between now and the end of the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order.

Individuals who receive a temporary certificate will be required to to take a field day class once they resume, officials said. Certificate recipients can purchase a hunting license through December 31.

“Safety is our number one priority,” said Chief Gary Hagler of the DNR Law Enforcement Division. “We want to do what we can to ensure future hunters have the opportunity to enjoy spring hunting and Michigan’s natural resources.”

Visit Michigan DNR’s website for more information here.

MORE NEWS: