Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Friday night

DETROIT – Michiganders will have more time to renew their license or vehicle registration if they expired during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Here’s what happened Friday:

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said a state commission has the authority to prohibit firearms in the Capitol, if it chooses to do so.

Nessel said that authority is “consistent with the current state of the law regarding firearms in public buildings” and an informational letter sent to Speaker Chatfield in 2018.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an order Friday again extending the expiration date of licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations due to COVID-19.

According to the order, if your vehicle registration, operator’s license or chauffeur’s license expired or will expire between Feb. 1 and June 30, you cannot be punished for driving until July 31.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 46,326 as of Thursday, including 4,393 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 45,646 confirmed cases and 4,343 deaths Wednesday.

The official recovery total is 15,659.

Two men are in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Flint security guard over a face mask dispute May 1.

Police were looking for Larry Edward Teague Jr. and Ramonyea Travon Bishop after Calvin Munerlyn was shot to death following an argument with a woman who wasn’t wearing a mask at a Family Dollar at 877 E. 5th Avenue.

The woman, Sharmel Teague, 45, who is in custody, went to an apartment after the argument. Shortly after, Larry Teague and Bishop are accused of going to the store and killing Munerlyn.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said 206 employees have coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Friday.

Additionally, 29 inmates at the Wayne County Jail have tested positive. As of Friday, 89 of the jail’s 812 inmates had been tested.

That number is up from 177 sheriff’s office employees and 13 inmates as of April 22. Officials said 113 employees have returned to work as of Monday.

A federal court denied a request for a Ypsilanti man with ties to ISIS to temporarily be released from prison during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

An FBI counter-terrorism investigation in 2017 sent Yousef Mohammad Ramadan to prison.

Authorities had found unregistered weapons with the serial numbers scratched off in a storage unit that was rented under Ramadan’s name.

The COVID-19 outbreak has created problems for automakers like GM, whose auto plants can employ thousands of people with some working closely in tight spaces.

The automaker released ‘Returning to Work with Confidence,' a 48-page booklet that auto industry analyst Alex Calderone said hits the right notes.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

