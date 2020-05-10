Michigan to receive 40 cases of experimental anti-viral drug approved to treat coronavirus

DETROIT – A drug approved to treat symptoms of coronavirus is on its way to Michigan.

The Department of Health and Human Services says 260 cases of the experimental anti-viral drug remdesivir have been shipped to states that need it the most.

Michigan is getting 40 cases. Each case contains 40-vials of the drug. There has been frustration among medical professionals about the federal government’s distribution of the drug.

The White House says its task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx will now be in charge of it.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 46,756 as of Sunday morning, including 4,526 deaths, state officials report. The official recovery total is 22,686.

READ: ‘Glimmer of hope’ seen for Remdesivir coronavirus treatment trials

READ MORE: FDA grants ‘emergency use authorization’ to antiviral drug remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment