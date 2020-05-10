Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Saturday night

DETROIT – Michigan officials are now reporting more than 22,000 coronavirus (COVID-19) recoveries.

Here’s what happened Saturday:

The state of Michigan reported 22,686 coronavirus (COVID-19) recoveries Saturday.

Officials provide an update each Saturday. Last week, that number was 15,659.

Oakland County Health Officer Leigh-Anne Stafford has issued a new emergency order requiring businesses and operations to implement screening and social distancing protocols.

The new emergency order is an extension of a similar order issued last month, which has evolved to include newly-opened businesses.

Michigan restaurants and bars are pushing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to let them reopen for dine-in service on May 29.

Justin Winslow, president and CEO of the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association, says 20 restaurants a day are permanently going out of business under the coronavirus restrictions.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 46,756 as of Saturday, including 4,526 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 46,326 confirmed cases and 4,393 deaths Friday.

The official recovery total is 22,686.

Eminem and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey are donating $1 million to help Detroit families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through Eminem’s Marshall Mathers Foundation, Eminem said he was donating $250,000 to the city. Dorsey said he would donate an additional $750,000.

The Michigan Department of State announced that employee lay offs will be extended for another week -- with the possibility of a further extension -- due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

MDOS announced mass lay offs of 60 percent of staff on April 22. More than 900 employees have been temporarily laid off due to the pandemic.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Friday that residents can now complete their hunter education online amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Eligible students can acquire a temporary hunter education safety certificate online in lieu of attending in-person field day classes, which are typically required but currently canceled amid the state’s stay-at-home order.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

