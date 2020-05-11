Man shot on Lodge Freeway in Southfield in possible road rage incident, police say

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Witnesses said road rage could have caused a nonfatal shooting that occurred Sunday on the Lodge Freeway in Southfield, near Eight Mile Road.

Michigan State Police troopers shut down the freeway for several hours during their investigation.

Authorities said the shooter pulled up alongside the victim and shot him as they were driving northbound. The victim pulled off onto the shoulder and was taken by EMS to a local hospital. Police said the man requires surgery but is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police at 248-584-5740.