Detroit man facing charges in connection with Lodge Freeway shooting

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A Detroit man is facing charges after he allegedly shot someone while driving on the Lodge Freeway in Southfield on Sunday.

Mark Anthony Butler, 25, is charged with two counts of assault with Intent to murder, four counts of possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, discharge a firearm from a vehicle causing serious impairment, felon in possession, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police say Butler pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle around 7:30 p.m. near the 8 Mile Road exit on the northbound side of the freeway and fired shots. Earlier this week, police said they believed the shooting was probably related to road rage.

The victim needed surgery, but he is expected to recover.

Butler was issued a $500,000 cash bond.