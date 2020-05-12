Detroit police seeking help to identify driver of fatal hit and run on west side
A man, 69, was fatally wounded by hit and run on Thursday
DETROIT – Detroit police are seeking help to identify a suspect driving a vehicle wanted in connection to a fatal hit and run last Thursday.
Police say a 69-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle while riding his bike around 11 a.m. in the area of San Juan Drive and West McNichols Road. The unknown suspect fled the scene in a silver 2003 BMW (pictured below).
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit Precinct at 313-596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
