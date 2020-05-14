DIA offers online version of ‘Thursdays at the Museum’ amid closures

Published: May 14, 2020, 10:42 am

DETROIT – The Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) has moved its “Thursdays at the Museum” program online due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The art museum has been closed since March due to the state’s stay-at-home order.

“Thursdays at the Museum” curates content for local residents who are 55-years-old and older.

Interested individuals can experience the live program at 1 p.m. every Thursday on the museum’s website.

