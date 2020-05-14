52ºF

DIA offers online version of ‘Thursdays at the Museum’ amid closures

Museum programs offered online amid coronavirus pandemic

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

The Detroit Institute of Arts offers "Thursdays at the Museum" program online for local residents amid the coronavirus pandemic.
DETROIT – The Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) has moved its “Thursdays at the Museum” program online due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The art museum has been closed since March due to the state’s stay-at-home order.

“Thursdays at the Museum” curates content for local residents who are 55-years-old and older.

Interested individuals can experience the live program at 1 p.m. every Thursday on the museum’s website.

