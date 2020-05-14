Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Wednesday night

DETROIT – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is pleading for people to follow the stay-at-home order as temperatures rise and coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers fall.

Here’s what happened Wednesday:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pleaded for discipline during her Wednesday press briefing, asking residents to keep following the stay-at-home order as COVID-19 numbers fall.

Whitmer’s plea comes amid a warmup around the state and a protest scheduled for Thursday at the Capitol in Lansing.

The governor is standing her ground, saying it’s a two-week lag for good news to arise. She believes many customers and employees are fearful, so she is going to continue moving slowly.

Michiganders’ efforts to socially distance amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have significantly decreased since March.

According to Unacast’s “social distancing scoreboard” Michigan has been graded a “D-” as of Wednesday.

The state had previously received an "A" back in March.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs LARA has suspended the license of an Owosso barber who refused to close his shop amid the state’s stay-at-home order during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karl Manke, 77, reopened his barber shop on May 4 when the state’s stay-at-home order was scheduled to expire May 15. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has since extended the order to last through May 28.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 48,391 as of Wednesday, including 4,714 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 48,021 confirmed cases and 4,674 deaths Tuesday.

The official recovery total is 22,686.

This year’s Mackinac Bridge Walk, which happens annually on Labor Day, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) announced the suspension of the event on Wednesday. Board Chairman Patrick “Shorty” Gleason expects the walk to resume in 2021.

Another demonstration protesting Gov. Whitmer’s stay-at-home order is scheduled to take place Thursday in Lansing.

Thursday’s protest is organized by Michigan United for Liberty. The group tweeted Wednesday that the purpose of the next rally is to defend Michigan residents’ “freedom and prosperity” and to protest Whitmer’s executive orders that they deem “grossly unconstitutional and destructive.”

In preparation for the protest Michigan State Police have shared social media posts requesting demonstrators to wear face coverings and practice social distancing measures.

Downtown Royal Oak is full of bars, restaurants and shops lining the streets, but for the last two months, they’ve been virtually empty.

Some business owners have already made the decision to permanently close, while others are hoping to hang on long enough for the stay-at-home order to be lifted.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

