Michigan man breaks into woman’s home, grabs underwear, asks to keep it, MSP says

NORMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan man who was caught holding a woman’s underwear after breaking into her home asked if he could keep it before fleeing the scene, according to state police.

Justin Robert Mikkelsen, 32, of Wellston Township, Michigan, was caught around 7 p.m. Monday inside a home on Caberfae Highway in Norman Township, officials said.

The homeowner said she was in the bathroom when she hear her dog barking in the living room. She went to the living room and saw Mikkelsen standing in her home and holding an undergarment item, according to police.

READ: CFO of Harper Woods schools charged with possessing sexually abusive material involving child

Mikkelsen asked to keep the undergarment before the woman said she was calling police, according to authorities.

He fled the home but was arrested shortly afterward by Michigan State Police troopers, officials said.

Mikkelsen is on probation and was wearing a tether at the time of the incident, police said. The tracking system confirms Mikkelsen went to the woman’s home, according to officials.

He was taken to the Manistee County Jail and arraigned at 85th District Court on one count of felony home invasion.