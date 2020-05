Published: May 14, 2020, 9:04 pm Updated: May 14, 2020, 9:40 pm

(Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Bloomfield Township police introduced the newest member of the force, K-9 Vince, on Thursday.

Vince is a 9 1/2 month old purebred German shepherd.

A resident donated the money that allowed the department to get him. He will work with Officer Carlson.