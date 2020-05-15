Chesterfield Township police officer injured in scuffle with armed gunman

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Chesterfield Township police officer was injured in a scuffle with an armed gunman Thursday morning, police say.

On May 14 at 6:44 a.m. Chesterfield Township officers were dispatched to search for an unknown man wandering near homes in the Carriage Way Trailer Park.

The officers located the man and made contact with him as he stood between trailers. They discovered he was disoriented and had cuts and scrapes on his head from an earlier injury.

An ambulance was requested and when the officers patted the man down they discovered he was in possession of a concealed semi-automatic handgun. The man fought with officers and tried to flee. He was taken into custody. During the fight a Chesterfield Township officer suffered a significant injury to his knee.

The officer was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he was treated for the injury and released later that day.

Joseph Devoy, 42, of Warren was arraigned Friday at 42-2 District Court of New Baltimore. Devoy has been charged with the felony possession of methamphetamine, felony carrying concealed firearm, felony possession of analogues, felony assault and resisting a police officer causing injury.

He is currently being held at the Macomb County Jail.