Detroit man charged with threatening to kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, AG Dana Nessel

DETROIT – A Detroit man is facing up to 20 years in prison for threatening to kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel while messaging an acquaintance on social media, officials said.

LATEST: Whitmer says strong COVID-19 actions have paid off, but will take economic toll

Robert Sinclair Tesh, 32, of Detroit, sent a social media message to an acquaintance on April 14 that was determined to be a credible threat to kill Whitmer and Nessel, according to authorities.

Detroit police arrested him later that day at his home in the 2100 block of Jefferson Avenue.

READ: Protesters rally against Michigan stay-at-home order: ‘She’s treating us like we’re small children’

Robert Sinclair Tesh (WDIV)

“The alleged facts in this case lay out a very disturbing scenario," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. "We understand that these times can be stressful and upsetting for many people. But we will not and cannot tolerate threats like these against any public official who are carrying out their duties as efficiently as they can. You can disagree with their positions or their methodology, but you absolutely cannot act as this defendant allegedly acted or you will be charged criminally.”

Tesh was arraigned April 22 on one count of false report of threat of terrorism and held on $50,000 bail. He posted bond April 29 and was released on a GPS tether, officials said.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 3. A preliminary examination has not yet been scheduled.