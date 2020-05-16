Unidentified woman found laying outside, unresponsive in Detroit

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating what is believed to be a potential hit-and-run on the city’s southwest side.

Police say an unidentified woman was found laying on the sidewalk unresponsive in the area of Otis and Hammond streets around 6 a.m. Saturday.

Medics arrived and pronounced the victim deceased, officials said.

Police believe the woman may have been injured by a hit-and-run incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call Detroit Police Homicide Unit at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

