Unidentified woman found laying outside, unresponsive in Detroit
Police believe the woman may have been injured in a hit-and-run incident
DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating what is believed to be a potential hit-and-run on the city’s southwest side.
Police say an unidentified woman was found laying on the sidewalk unresponsive in the area of Otis and Hammond streets around 6 a.m. Saturday.
Medics arrived and pronounced the victim deceased, officials said.
Police believe the woman may have been injured by a hit-and-run incident.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call Detroit Police Homicide Unit at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
