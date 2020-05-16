68ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Unidentified woman found laying outside, unresponsive in Detroit

Police believe the woman may have been injured in a hit-and-run incident

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Crime, Hit and Run, Detroit, Detroit Police, Detroit Police Department, Wayne County, Michigan, Local, News, Unidentified, Jane Doe
photo

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating what is believed to be a potential hit-and-run on the city’s southwest side.

Police say an unidentified woman was found laying on the sidewalk unresponsive in the area of Otis and Hammond streets around 6 a.m. Saturday.

Medics arrived and pronounced the victim deceased, officials said.

Police believe the woman may have been injured by a hit-and-run incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call Detroit Police Homicide Unit at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

MORE: Local News

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: