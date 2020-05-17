24-year-old man shot at friend’s birthday party on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning at a birthday party on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 1 a.m. in the 18900 block of Santa Rosa Drive, just south of Seven Mile Road. Police said an unknown person fired a shot from a porch into a birthday gathering, entered a black sedan and fled south.

A 24-year-old man attending the birthday party was rushed to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The shooter was described as a black man, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighing about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.